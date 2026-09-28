Sushant Singh Rajput: Shweta Kirti Drop SHOCKING Claims About Post-Mortem, Mentions Gun Use-Broken Leg

Once again, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has made the news following his sister Shweta Singh Kirti making some new claims regarding the latest information she has allegedly learned from the individual who performed the autopsy on her deceased brother. In a video message, Shweta alleged gun use, Sushant Singh having a broken leg, and his eyes having been injured.

Shweta Singh Kirti Makes Some New Claims

In her message in the video, Shweta said that the individual who performed the post-mortem on Sushant Singh had allegedly informed them about the use of guns, a broken leg, and the use of a lot of force on her brother. Shweta further claimed that Sushant's eyes had been injured.

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However, Shweta has not named the individual publicly in the video nor provided any document to support the allegations.

Previous Findings From Official Sources

These latest allegations of Shweta have come into limelight amid previous investigations. On 14th June 2020, Sushant passed away in his Bandra house. His first report stated asphyxia due to hanging and absence of any external injury marks or struggle signs.

Later on, the CBI took up the investigation into the matter, and, in March 2025, submitted a report of closure. It was claimed that there were no foul play or any help given for the same in the investigation conducted by the CBI, while AIIMS medico-legal opinion ruled out the possibilities of poisoning and strangling.

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34 when he passed away in June 2020. His death continues to be an area of public interest even after all these years of investigation.

Shweta Says Fans Are Carrying Sushant's Pain

Shweta also talked about the emotions she received on coming back from Atlanta. As per Shweta, many people came to greet her, hugged her and wept thinking about Sushant.

Thinking about the pain related to the death of her brother, she explained that it is hard to forgive someone if your loved one passes away. Nevertheless, she clarified that she does not wish to let hatred, revenge or anger consume her.

Rather, Shweta said that she will fight for love, belief, goodness and God. She also encouraged the followers of Sushant not to lose hope due to the injustices and pain that they face.