Azerbaijani Expert To Lead ITF Research Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani expert Alish Ismayilov, an employee of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will lead an international research project under the International Transport Forum's (ITF) 2026–2027 Work Programme.

The ministry said Ismayilov was seconded to the ITF Secretariat during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization. He continued his cooperation with the ITF after the chairmanship ended and currently represents Azerbaijan on the Forum's Transport Research Committee.

The project, titled“Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Policy and Outcomes in Transport Agencies,” will examine the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the operations of public transport agencies.

About 40 experts from around 20 countries, as well as representatives of the private sector and other organizations, are expected to participate in the project. The format will allow participants to compare the experiences of different countries and identify opportunities and challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence in the transport sector.

The participants were introduced at the project's first meeting, where initial approaches from participating countries and organizations were discussed. The meeting also included an exchange of views on the main areas of the research and its expected outcomes.

The use of artificial intelligence by transport agencies has been one of the ITF's key areas of focus in recent years. The ITF has conducted various studies and prepared policy documents on the safe, responsible and effective use of artificial intelligence by transport agencies.

According to the ministry, Ismayilov's appointment to lead the new project demonstrates Azerbaijan's expanding research cooperation with the ITF and the growing participation of Azerbaijani experts in international research and knowledge exchange within the Forum.