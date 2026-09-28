A New International Medical Approach Aimed At Reversing Diabetes Has Officially Launched In Shenzhen, China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently in Shenzhen, China, the Center for Integrative Medicine for Chronic Diseases and the Center for Natural Diabetes Therapy at Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital-a subsidiary of Fosun Health-announced that by adopting an optimal model of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine, they have achieved significant success in reversing diabetes, helping 150 patients with Type 1 diabetes and over 1,000 patients with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission.

Launched in Shenzhen, China, this innovative healthcare initiative provides cutting-edge international medical services to family offices in the Arab Gulf states and regions, as well as affluent families in Europe and the United States and international patients.

Since 2018, Dr. Zou Zhenjun's team at the Center for Integrative Medicine for Chronic Diseases/Center for Natural Diabetes Therapy at Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital has implemented treatment protocols to reverse the progression of diabetes in over 1,000 patients with Type 2 diabetes. As a result, the vast majority of patients have been able to reduce their medication and injection frequency, and 80% of cases have even discontinued medication entirely, achieving a complete reversal of diabetes.

Since 2024, among the 150 patients with Type 1 diabetes from around the world managed by Professor An Chiying's team at the Center for Integrative Medicine for Chronic Diseases/Center for Natural Diabetes Therapy at Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital, 30 have successfully discontinued exogenous insulin under strict medical evaluation and precise follow-up, while the remaining 120 patients have reduced their insulin dosage and achieved more stable blood glucose levels within target. The Chinese integrated medical team defines this initiative as a real-world clinical exploration of a "functional cure for Type 1 diabetes."

The management of Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital stated that the aforementioned developments have garnered significant attention from patients, the medical community, and international media.









Professor An Chiying emphasized that real-world intervention outcomes in integrative medicine are based on verifiable metrics, including glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels, time in range (TIR), the coefficient of variation (CV), C-peptide levels, and dosages of medications and insulin. In addition, a world-leading mass spectrometry testing platform is employed to identify the underlying causes of diabetes, followed by comprehensive, targeted interventions that enable patients to break free from dependence on medication. Based on relevant international consensus, the "reversal" of type 2 diabetes is typically defined as maintaining an HbA1c level below 6.5% for at least three months after discontinuing conventional glucose-lowering medications, accompanied by long-term follow-up. For patients with Type 1 diabetes, if expert assessment determines that "functional remission" has been achieved, it is defined here as maintaining an HbA1c level below 7% without the use of exogenous insulin.

As China's most renowned experts in diabetes reversal, Professor An Chiying and Dr. Zou Zhenjun have been conducting research on the integrative medical reversal of type 2 diabetes in China since 2018; on November 14, 2023-World Diabetes Day-they jointly released the ultimate guide to diabetes reversal; On November 14, 2024-World Diabetes Day-the theory of indiscriminate diabetes reversal was proposed, marking an outstanding achievement in the field of the functional cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Company Name: Shenzhen Hengsheng Hospital

Contact Person: An Chiying

Email:...

WhatsAPP: +852-65901777

Phone: +86-755-27796031

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at