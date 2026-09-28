Colorado Springs Counselor Jean Manthei Releases 'Nothing To Do,' A Book On Finding Meaning In Life Again

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One year while skiing at Keystone, Jean Manthei found herself caught in a blizzard. Snow filled the air in every direction. She took out her camera and snapped a picture.Not long ago, she came across that photo again. Her first thought was, "Nothing to do, except get through this."That picture is now the cover of her new book, "Nothing to Do." Manthei, MA, LPC, CAS, is a Colorado Springs author and counselor. The book came out on September 22, 2026, and is now available on Amazon in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback."Nothing to Do" is about getting back your excitement for life. Manthei shows that when you are passionate about life, meaningful things to do come easily. They spill forth without effort. But when grief or thinking errors get in the way, people can feel stuck.In the book, Manthei looks at thinking errors and the fallacy of fairness. These are habits of the mind that can keep people stuck in anger and hurt. She explains that when people let go of them, they can move freely into the next idea, activity, or conversation.Manthei also writes about the spiritual side of life. She says you first have to address your heart energy, then your spirit and your relationship with God. Once you do, the energy flows and you find yourself drawn into meaningful interests. Being of service to others is key, because that is where purpose and meaning are found. She also explores the idea of time and what we choose to do with it.The book is also personal. Manthei openly works through her grief over some of her earlier books that did not do as well as she had hoped. She shows how she released that grief and replaced it with gratitude and creativity.Along the way, she realized she had been struggling to get back her own excitement for life."I had plenty to do and think about, but the excitement wasn't there," said Manthei. "It wasn't until I connected it to spirituality and a higher power that the meaning came back. Then the excitement returned and the book was done.""We all go through blizzards in life. Sometimes all you can do is get through it. But on the other side there is meaning, and a reason to be excited again," she said.Manthei lives in Colorado Springs and has practiced therapy since 1993. She uses cognitive behavioral skills in her work. She is also exploring photo therapy, inspired by the work of Canadian psychologist Judy Weiser. She sometimes has clients use photo books to tell their stories and unlock beliefs about addictions, lifestyles, and choices.Manthei knows hardship firsthand. She overcame her own illness and misfortunes to return to graduate school in 1988. She earned her Master's degree in Counseling and Human Services from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 1993. She believes mental health professionals need to do their own emotional work to better serve their clients.Her other books include "On Gratitude," "Photography and Schizophrenia," and "Psychological and Emotional Currency.""Nothing to Do" is available now on Amazon in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback. Order your copy here:Learn more at .

Jean Manthei, MA, LPC, CAS

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Colorado Springs Counselor Jean Manthei Releases 'Nothing to Do,' a Book on Finding Meaning in Life Again News Provided By Media Relations September 28, 2026, 07:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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