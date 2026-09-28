Explore Authors Magazine Releases Its Recommended List Of Hot New Fiction And Nonfiction Books To Read This Month

Moving Target by Harry Pinkus

Growing Into a Man by Maya Weatherall

Heaven Forbid by Anne Carter

Autumn has arrived and the holidays are near. Check out Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this season

- Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FICTION:

Justified Malice, Human Collateral, and Movie Targets, follows Detective Miles Darien, a sharp forensic investigative detective as he investigates and resolves complex homicides in this suspenseful detective series by Harry Pinkus.

Ray Clifford Martinez II's The Caged Star: Echos of the Hapnu (Book 2), A psi user and his allies unearths an ancient plot that could bring ruin to humanity in this riveting series. 979-8990334182

Heaven Forbid: A Logan Nolan Mystery follows Sheriff Logan Nolan, her father, and a DEA heart-throb as they solve a string of serial killings in this smart suspenseful murder mystery by Anne Carter. Sunflower Express Publishing, 979-8997252106

In Truth, Lies, & Rumors (A Nurse's Tale Series), a nursing student must clear her name of homicide charges while being targeted by the real culprit in this smart suspenseful series by J.C. Glasgow. 979-8234130815

Their suspect has killed before. Can they prove he has killed again, in Lily Beamish's pulsing new suspenseful crime thriller, The Shape of Obsession? Prairie Moon Press, 979-8995768357.

An Officer's Pledge by Don Treichler follows a lethal Force Marine Recon, Major John Holt, who finds himself on the other side of the CIA in this taut international espionage thriller. Crusader Books, 978-0-9831417-0-9

Some secrets follow you. Some secrets wait for you to come back-in Jaunzsen Ridgeley's "Ashwood Retreat," a gripping psychological thriller that follows three friends on vacation to a mysterious retreat more dangerous than it seems. StoryForgePress, 979-8996565603

Lila's Dance by David Ghilardi is a beautiful literary historical fiction that weaves a narrative of adventure and romance with a soul's inner journey and the mystical nature of reality. A captivating novel. VaShi Books-979-8-9964929-1-6

A Gangster's Remorse by Jerry B. Sanders follows a young man's trajectory as a war veteran in 1945 to becoming a ruthless gangster in this riveting thriller. October 2026.

Growing into a Man by Maya Weatherall is a coming-of-age story about Demaine, a young man searching for identity after losing his parents at a young age, learning to cope with his pain and how to love. Weatherall Publishing, 979-8234039873

In Rebecca Thompson's, The Fall of Gold: (Book One) Baron and Nash Series. A mafia leader falls headfirst for a headstrong baker, who becomes the object of his desire. Still Waters Run Deep Publishing-979-8995673019.

In Michael T. Ribble's fifth novel in the Starke Sea Series, Lieutenant Jacob Starke at War, finds the United States and Spain at war; with Europe about to take sides in this rollicking sea adventure. Apalachicola Publishing-978-1733084260

Replica: A Deep Space Conspiracy (Book I) by J.D. Brodie follows a social worker who becomes embroiled in a government secret involving powerful elites and an alien conspiracy in this exciting futuristic dystopian nightmare. Transporter Press, 979-8-234-16859-7 COMING SOON.

Scott Franz's Patriots of the King's Table, friends find themselves on the run amid international intrigue, conspiracy, and government agents, while in possession of "The Document" in this exiting spy thriller. Town Crier Press-979-899561500

Serenity: The Fever by Stuart Lyle is a fun high-octane thriller about a teenage girl whose quiet life is shattered when her guardian, reveals that she is an operative assigned to protect her. COMING SOON.

With Courage and Honor by Mario J. Pabon follows the valiant 65th Regiment's battle into 1950s Korea, in this intense and riveting new war drama. Little David Press, 979-8256227449.

You Made a Huge Mistake by Norman Merwarth, follows a smart former orphan who is being pursued by her greedy fake foster-parents in this next installment in the Atonement Series by Norman Merwarth.

The Saints Who Saved Me by John Katz takes readers on a journey through the recovery process from childhood trauma while weaving together faith and psychological insights. 979-8234133595

In Steve McKain's riveting sequel, Forgotten Trail, two deputy cowboys in the late 1800s encounter a rebel army preparing a return to the battlefield. T. Rover Press-979-8998564727.

An intergalactic council must determine whether Earth can join the Intergalactic Community. However, humanity must first meet their qualifications in Jim Van De Veire's epic sci-fi space thriller. November 2026.

Ann Gray's, thrilling fantasy novel, A Second Tale of Dragons (BOOK 2) follows friends Takka and Becca on another fantasy adventure to find Becca's missing brother. COMING SOON.

In The Last Bus to Hopeekenopee by Patrick Conrad, when friends discover the tour bus of a legendary Hollywood icon and take it on tour, an envious agent threatens to ruin everything they worked for. COMING SOON

POETRY:

After heartbreak, healing, and the long search for connection, Here Comes Love by Dellavonte Hune explores what happens when love finally arrives. Poetry, November 2026.

NONFICTION:

Twenty Channels: An ADHD Mind by Parish Jefferson, PhD takes readers inside a mind that often gets misread. This insightful part memoir, part field guide, analyses why a scattered mind is not a broken mind. Inclusive Edge Press-979-8995410218

Bullheaded for Success by Dale Strobach is an upbeat self-help book designed to help readers create their own successes now, rather than waiting until it's too late. Bullheaded Butch Press LLC, 979-8256119720

In Whispers of Hope, Pamela J. Pearsall blends humor, heart, and lived experience to help caregivers, educators, or anyone supporting a child from hard places make sense of behaviors that often feel impossible. Values Count Press-9798995053606

Ash Bindra's "Business Basics 101" provides a knowledgeable guide on leadership, strategic planning, culture, and running a successful business in this must-read for entrepreneurs. November 2026.

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

Shelly's Glide to the Other Side by Kathleen Starke, illustrated by Tom Starke follows an adorable snail who decides to go on an adventure despite warnings from friends in this beautifully illustrated children's book.

Patricia Crabtree's charming new children's books for young readers, The Dilly Book Series I - III follows young Dilly Duck and his life on the farm as he learns valuable lessons along with his wonderful friends.

A young boy sails his paper boat on the ocean, in this gentle, beautifully illustrated children's book about the currents of life, love, and healing, in The Little Paper Boat by Mattox Lo. Two Thirty-Seven Books, 979-8996770106

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Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of hot new fiction and nonfiction books to read this month News Provided By Explore Authors Magazin September 28, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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