MP Govt Steps Up Employee Welfare Measures In State Education Department

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has stepped up welfare measures for teachers and employees in the School Education Department, with 851 compassionate appointment orders issued for dependants of deceased staff in the past four to five days, according to an official statement.

The department issued 251 such orders two days ago, taking the recent total to 851, as part of efforts to resolve long-pending cases and provide financial support to eligible families, the statement issued on Monday said.

The government has also launched employee welfare camps where teachers and employees can submit their grievances online, with the aim of ensuring faster disposal of their pending issues.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh government is working to realise the concept of good governance on the ground by giving the highest priority to sensitivity, quick decisions and public welfare,” the statement said.

The employee-focused measures form part of the government's broader approach towards strengthening the education system, which it said includes attention to both students and teachers. The statement further shared that the government was also focusing on improving the quality of education through technology, infrastructure and employment-oriented programmes.

“Long-pending compassionate appointment cases have been expedited to provide financial support to the families of deceased teachers and employees,” it said.

The government has been providing students with facilities such as free textbooks, bicycles, uniforms, laptops and scooters. Under the Meritorious Students Incentive Scheme, students securing 70 per cent or more marks in Class 12 Board examinations receive Rs 25,000 for purchasing laptops.

Earlier this month, more than Rs 300 crore was transferred to the accounts of over 1.21 lakh students under the scheme, according to the statement.

In higher education, Prime Minister Colleges of Excellence have been developed in all 55 districts, with vocational and employment-oriented courses being offered along with traditional subjects.

The department has also introduced Education Portal 3.0 and the Student Directory Management System to digitise admissions and other processes.

The government said its education initiatives were aimed at combining academic education with technology, skills and employment opportunities while strengthening the role of teachers in the system.