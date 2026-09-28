Parineeti Chopra Uncovers Murky World Of Sand Mafia In 'Reporting Live'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently made her OTT debut with the streaming series 'Shaque: Trust No One', will share the screen with Shekhar Suman and Amol Palekar in the upcoming film 'Reporting Live'.

The actress is set to essay the role of a field reporter chasing a story as she steps into the murky world of illegal sand mining, where a ruthless sand mafia has every reason to keep its business, and the crimes surrounding it, out of sight.

The film also stars Deven Bhojani, and Adil Hussain. It is is directed by Dhruv Tripathi, written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi.

Director and co-writer Dhruv Tripathi said,“It feels incredibly special to finally announce 'Reporting Live'. I've lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I've been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I'm really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix”.

Producer Partha Kiran Thakur shared,“The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble. Bringing together actors from different generations, each a stalwart in their own craft, was one of the most exciting aspects of the process”.

“We're particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters that are unlike anything they have played previously”, she added.

Produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath, 'Reporting Live' is set to stream on Netflix on October 9, 2026.