Roop Kumar Rathod Says Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Was 'More Than Music': She Will Forever Remain A Part Of India's Soul

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Roop Kumar Rathod remembered legendary playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Describing her voice as something that went beyond music and became an emotion for generations, he shared a throwback picture featuring Lata Mangeshkar, Roop Kumar Rathod wrote,“Remembering the legendary Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji on her birth anniversary.

Her voice was more than music-it was an emotion that touched generations and continues to live in millions of hearts.

A timeless legend whose melodies will forever remain a part of India's soul. Happy Birthday in the stars, Lata ji. Your voice will live on forever. #LataMangeshkar #BharatRatna #Legend #MelodyQueen #IndianMusic #ForeverInOurHearts.”

The picture shows Lata Mangeshkar posing alongside Rathod, her younger brother and noted music composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and singer Sunali Rathod, who is Roop Kumar Rathod's wife. Sunali is also a trained classical and playback singer and has been associated with Hridaynath Mangeshkar as a student.

Roop chose the song 'Tere Liye' from Veer-Zaara as the background music for the post.

'Tere Liye' appeared in the movie Veer-Zaara which released in 2004, and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles,

The two singers had earlier collaborated on 'Kitni Jaldi Yeh Mulaqat Guzar Jati' from the 1992 film

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer was born on September 28, 1929.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career at a very young age and went on to become one of the defining voices of Indian cinema.

Her vast career includes classics such as 'Aayega Aanewala', 'Lag Ja Gale', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh', 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se', 'Tujhe Dekha To', 'Humko Humise Chura Lo', 'Jiya Jale', 'Luka Chuppi' and many others.

She passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

–IANS

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