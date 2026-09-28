Bhupen Hazarika's Music To Echo At Bharat Mandapam On November 29: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the national capital will host a grand musical celebration on November 29 to mark the birth centenary of legendary singer, composer and filmmaker Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

CM Sarma said Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will come alive with the music and legacy of Hazarika as artistes from Assam and various parts of the country come together to commemorate the iconic musician's 100th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described Hazarika's voice as one that carried Assam to the rest of India and helped take India's cultural richness to the world.

He also highlighted the musician's role in bringing people together through his music.

“A voice that carried Assam to India, and India to the world. A voice that brought us together,” CM Sarma said in his post while announcing the November 29 programme.

The event at Bharat Mandapam is expected to bring together artistes from Assam as well as other parts of India, providing a national platform to celebrate Hazarika's contribution to Indian music and culture.

CM Sarma said the centenary celebration would focus on keeping alive the spirit and musical legacy of the legendary artiste, whose songs and compositions continue to resonate across generations.

Popularly known as“Sudhakantha”, Hazarika made a lasting contribution to Assamese music while also building a wider cultural connect through his work in several Indian languages.

His music often drew upon themes of humanity, social harmony, cultural identity and the lives of ordinary people.

The Assam government has been organising a series of programmes and initiatives to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Hazarika and showcase his contribution to the country's cultural heritage.

The November 29 event in New Delhi is being positioned as a major national celebration of the centenary, with artistes from across the country expected to participate.

“The legend lives on. The music lives forever,” CM Sarma said, adding that the celebrations would honour 100 years of Bhupen Hazarika's enduring musical legacy.