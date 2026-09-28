LPU Incident: Punjab Women Commission Seeks Report On Student Safety

Women's Commission Seeks Report

The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, regarding an alleged incident involving a female student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara.

In a communication dated September 28, the Commission said media reports and allegations raised by students had brought the matter to its notice. It noted that the incident had raised concerns regarding the safety and security of women students on the university campus. The Commission directed the authorities to submit information regarding the FIR registered in connection with the incident and the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). It also sought details of the security arrangements made for women students, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of security personnel and monitoring of entry and exit points. The authorities have further been asked to provide details of the steps taken by the university administration and police to ensure the safety of women students and the action taken on complaints received in connection with the incident.

Police Address Student Unrest

Meanwhile, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the trouble began on the intervening night of September 26 and 27 after“late-night rumours about certain incidents” circulated at LPU.“Late-night rumours started going around about certain incidents at Lovely Professional University. After that, a large number of students came out. There was some vandalism, and a part of the gate was set on fire,” Yadav said.

He said senior police officers reached the university and engaged with students who had grievances against the administration.“The students had some grievances against the university administration and were really upset about a few specific incidents. So, acting as a bridge between them, the police and the university administration, we held discussions and dialogues with the students,” he said.

Dialogue Over Force

Yadav said police consciously decided to use minimum force and that meetings with students were held to address their concerns, including a demand for only female staff in the girls' hostel.

SIT Investigation and Vandalism Probe

The DGP said an FIR had been registered and a high-level SIT constituted to investigate the matter.“Whoever is involved in the incident related to the students, strict legal action will be taken against them. No matter how big a person they are, whether it's from the university administration or anyone else, the law will take its course,” he said.

Yadav said police would identify those involved in vandalism through CCTV footage and other scientific methods. He also pointed to the possible involvement of outsiders, saying,“Walkie-talkies have been found here. We have also found the role of outsiders because walkie-talkies have been found.” He appealed to the public not to rely on unverified rumours and urged the media to report information only from authentic sources.

The developments come after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ordered strict action against those responsible and directed DGP Yadav to personally assess the situation at LPU. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)