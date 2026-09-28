TN CM Vijay Launches 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme In Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 'Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram' (Maternal Uncle's Gold Ring) scheme at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, bringing the scheme into effect across government hospitals in the state. Under the scheme, eligible newborns are being provided a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring. The initiative will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where bypolls are due.

Embracing a Sacred Bond

The scheme is aimed at providing gold rings to eligible children born in government hospitals and government primary health centres. Tamil Nadu Minister Arun Raj said, "A maternal uncle is someone who is among the first to rush in when a child is born, sharing in his sister's happiness as his own. He assures her that he will always stand by her and her child, offering love, support and a sense of security. Today, the Tamil Nadu Government, under the leadership of our brother, Mr. Vijay, is embracing this sacred bond of the maternal uncle and, as a gesture of that affection, is set to provide a one-gram gold ring to every child born in government hospitals. When the scheme was announced and the question arose as to where it should be launched, the place chosen by our Chief Minister was Madurai. This is the sacred soil of Madurai, blessed with the compassion and grace of Mother Meenakshi."

Eligibility and Distribution Process

The scheme is intended to benefit newborns from eligible families and strengthen maternal and child welfare initiatives. According to the district administration, beneficiaries are required to produce an e-KYC-verified Aadhaar card along with any one of the prescribed identity or residence documents. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth distribution of the gold rings and avoid overcrowding. At designated centres, 25 beneficiaries will be accommodated in the morning and another 25 in the afternoon. Beneficiaries will be informed about their allotted date and time through invitations distributed by Village Health Nurses. They have been instructed to visit the designated centres only at the time mentioned in the invitation. For children born after the specified date, the gold ring will be distributed at the respective government hospital where the delivery takes place. The district administration has also made transportation arrangements for beneficiaries from their respective areas.

Long-Term Vision and Implementation

This scheme was announced as part of the Vettri Tamilagam long-term vision to celebrate children born in government hospitals and to strengthen public confidence in public health services while reflecting the Tamil cultural tradition of Thaaimaman Seer. According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging. Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit under the scheme.

To clear the backlog of babies born between June 22 and the date of the launch, the government will distribute the rings through 107 hubs across the state. The distribution begins today at the rate of 100 babies per day per hub. From the date of the launch, babies born in government hospitals will be given the gold ring at the time of discharge itself, according to the state government.

Scheme's Broader Objectives

The government said the scheme is aimed at increasing public trust in government medical services and encouraging safe institutional deliveries. It is also expected to strengthen mother-and-child health protection and showcase the government's commitment to child welfare. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)