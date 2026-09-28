UP Polls 2027: Congress-SP Seat-Sharing In Oct, Party Wants 150+ Seats

Seat-sharing between the Congress and its alliance partners for the 2027 Assembly elections is likely to be finalised in October, Uttar Pradesh Congress incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

Congress has candidates available to contest all 403 Assembly seats in the State. The party would not contest fewer than 150 seats under the alliance arrangement, the state incharge emphasised.

Congress demands over 150 seats

“Seat-sharing will likely be finalised in the month of October. Congress has candidates available to contest all 403 seats. Under the alliance, the Congress party is entitled to get 50 per cent of the seats. Congress will not contest fewer than 150 seats,” Gautam said.

“For the last two months, Congress has been working on seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and I (Rajendra Pal Gautam) are looking after this work,” he added.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are key constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state as alliance partners.

BJP to hold key strategy meeting

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day organisational meeting in Mathura on October 3 and 4 to chalk out the party's strategy and strengthen its organisational preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will chair the key deliberations in the Braj region, with discussions expected to focus on the party's electoral preparedness, organisational strengthening and strategy for the Assembly polls.

The meeting will bring together senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including the state BJP president and other prominent leaders and office-bearers. Senior functionaries from the region are also expected to participate in the discussions.

The two-day meeting is likely to include detailed deliberations on the party's organisational position in the Braj region, preparations at the grassroots level and measures to further strengthen coordination among the party's state and regional leadership.

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