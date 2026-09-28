Rs 10,000 Crore! Shah Rukh Khan To Ravi Kishan: Know Net Worth Of Richest Actors In Every Film Industry
Indian celebrities are earning in crores and making a name for themselves. Yes, you read that right. Let's take a look at who the richest celeb is in every Indian film industry. Keep scrolling.
We all know SRK is the king when it comes to living a lavish life as a superstar. But what if we tell you he is not the only one? The Indian film industry is divided into multiple languages, so let's take a look at who rules each industry with their swanky lifestyle.
The actor is the richest actor of the country with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, reportedly!
Nagarjina rules Tollywood with a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore, reportedly.
Now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the actor-turned-politician rules Kollywood with a reported net worth of Rs 624 crore.
The South superstar rules Mollywood with a swanky net worth of Rs 400–500 crore.
Diljit, the actor and singer, has a net worth of Rs 170–180 crore.
The Kannada film industry star has a net worth of Rs 165 crore.
'Jaldi: The Late' meme-fest star and BJP MP Ravi Kishan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 44 crore.
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