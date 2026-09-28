Three Firs Filed Over Violent Clashes At Kolkata's SRFTI Campus

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Three FIRs have been registered till Monday morning in connection with the violent clashes that broke out at the campus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) between members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) and students on Sunday, which left several people injured.

According to police, of the three FIRs, one has been filed by the ABGP members and the second by a section of students of SRFTI. The third FIR has been registered suo motu by the police. No one has been detained or arrested in this connection so far.

Meanwhile, tension continued to prevail at the SRFTI campus after Sunday's clashes, which intermittently lasted for around seven to eight hours. A huge police contingent has been deployed outside the campus to prevent further escalation.

The violence broke out at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, when the ABGP programme was underway at the SRFTI campus and a group of activists belonging to the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI(M), arrived at the programme venue.

SFI activists reportedly questioned the organisers about the holding of the programme in the auditorium. The organisers accused the SFI activists of tearing down the pictures and banners of Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda.

However, the SFI activists claimed that the SRFTI management permitted AVGP to hold the programme without informing them. They also accused the organisers of calling them“militants” and "Bangladeshis". They claimed that the SFI members were assaulted for protesting against this.

On the other hand, ABGP accused the SFI activists of disrupting their programme without any provocation. They alleged that SFI members raised“Azadi: slogans. ABGP also claimed that they had permission from the authorities for holding the programme.

A large police force, led by the divisional Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the clashes. Tensions escalated further in the presence of the police, with reports of scuffles involving students and event organisers.

Some students also accused the police of recording the names and residential details of complainants instead of taking immediate action against those responsible for the violence. They expressed fears of possible harassment and demanded the immediate registration of cases against the accused. A section of students staged a protest around a police vehicle in support of their demand.