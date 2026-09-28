Actor Allu Sirish Complains About Loud Music From Temple In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Tollywood actor Allu Sirish has complained to the Hyderabad police about the loud music being played from a temple near his house.

The actor, who resides in the Shaikpet area, raised the complaint on 'X'. He said he had already complained to the Film Nagar Police Station but was asked to bear it till September 25 in view of Ganesh Nimmajanam.

Allu Sirish said that though the festival was over, the loud music has not stopped.

“I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days, the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3 a.m. I complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear it till 25th Sept, as it's Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done, but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children, and working ppl in our society are disturbed by it and have made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you..,” reads his post, tagging Hyderabad City Police.

“Sir, the matter has been shared with SHO Film Nagar for necessary action,” replied Hyderabad City Police.

Allu Sirish, younger brother of actor Allu Arjun, posted his complaint on Sunday night, and since then many netizens have trolled him. They accused him of targeting only Hindus and questioned him on why he was not complaining about 'Azan' from mosques five times every day.

Some critics questioned his silence on the noise from film events and the public inconvenience they cause. A few even called for boycotting his films.

A section of netizens also came out in support of Allu Srisih for raising his voice. They praised him for displaying the courage to speak out against the noise pollution.

A user wrote that she had been complaining about this for months, but no action was taken.