Fan Murder Case: Approver Pradosh To Record Statement Today Amid Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Accused-turned-approver Pradosh in the Renukaswamy murder case is set to record his statement before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) in Bengaluru on Monday amid tight security.

The court will record Pradosh's detailed statement over the next one to two days, with his account likely to shed light on what transpired on the day Kannada actor Darshan's fan Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the court premises in view of alleged threats to Pradosh from Darshan's fans. The Central DCP Zone has deputed one ACP, three police inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and more than 40 police personnel for his security.

Pradosh, who is currently lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison, will be brought to the court under the escort of Kamakshipalya police, which registered and investigated the murder case, along with prison authorities.

Pradosh was initially named accused number 14 in the case. He later submitted an 11-page application before the court seeking permission to turn approver and record his statement against the other accused. The court allowed his plea.

Darshan's counsel had challenged the decision before the Karnataka High Court, but the petition was not entertained.

As an approver, Pradosh is expected to give his account of the alleged murder and the events surrounding the death of Renukaswamy. His statement is likely to be recorded in detail by the trial court.

The court has decided that Pradosh's cross-examination will be taken up later. His cross-examination will be allowed only after the cross-examination of the main witness in the case is completed. The cross-examination of Pradosh will take place in the presence of actor Darshan.

Police have informed the court about the alleged threat to Pradosh's life and have been directed to ensure adequate security while he is brought to and taken back from the court.

The proceedings are being closely watched as Pradosh's statement as an approver could provide details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of Renukaswamy and the events that followed.

The Renukaswamy murder case concerns the alleged killing of 35-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada actor Darshan, in Bengaluru in June 2024. According to the prosecution, Renukaswamy was allegedly abducted, assaulted and killed, with his body later being found in the Kamakshipalya area.

Actor Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and are facing trial. The prosecution has alleged that Renukaswamy was targeted after he sent some vulgar messages to Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda.