Iphone 17 Price Drops Below Rs 80,000-Here's How To Get Deal During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

Flipkart has revealed the upcoming sale prices of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 ahead of its Big Billion Days Sale 2026. If an Apple fan wants to buy an iPhone during the holiday sale, the iPhone 17 will be available for Rs 79,999 after discounts, and the iPhone 15 will be for Rs 63,999. The prices are lower because of bank discounts and exchange benefits. The upcoming Flipkart sale could be important for people who want to buy Apple smartphones at a lower price.

iPhone 17 Price During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

According to information on Flipkart, the iPhone 17 will cost Rs 84,999 for people who can use ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit cards. When buyers use a credit card to make a purchase of Rs 2,000 or more, they can get an extra Rs 1,000 off. You can also get a trade bonus of up to Rs 3,000 from Flipkart.

When both of these discounts are used, the iPhone 17 can be bought for Rs 79,999 the moment, Apple lists the 256GB iPhone 17 in India for Rs 99,900. The Apple Store's main web store charges Rs 1,24,900 for the 512GB model.

iPhone 15 Price During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

The iPhone 15 will also receive a price cut during the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart has listed a selling price of Rs 67,999 for customers using eligible ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit cards. The offer includes a Rs 1,000 discount on qualifying credit card transactions, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. After applying the available offers, the effective price of the iPhone 15 comes down to Rs 63,999.

About Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026

The Big Billion Days Sale 2026 on Flipkart is set to start on October 9. But certain credit card users and Flipkart Plus and Black members will be able to get early access from October 8 at midnight. There will likely be discounts on smartphones, electronics, appliances, and other items during the sale. Some items will also come with extra bank deals and swap benefits.