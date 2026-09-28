Desperate Mother Who Invented A Math Game To Help Her Son Now Exports Internationally

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SANTA ANA, COSTA RICA - What started as a piece of poster board and a pencil at a kitchen table in Santa Ana has transformed into an international educational busines. Doña Laura Ortiz García, a Costa Rican mother facing the frustration of her son's struggles with mathematics, created a homemade board game that would change both of their lives. Twelve years later, her company, Itanwix, exports educational games across Latin America and develops cognitive stimulation projects for all ages.

A Mother's Love Meets Household Necessity

The story of Itanwix began with a common household challenge: learning multiplication tables. Doña Laura noticed her son, German (affectionately nicknamed Itan), was struggling immensely with math at school.

The game worked instantly. Within a week, German had mastered his tables, prompting his school teacher to inquire about the sudden turnaround. When Doña Laura loaned the poster board to the teacher, two other students who had been struggling learned their tables quickly as well. Soon, other teachers, family members, and neighbors were requesting copies.

From a Copy Center Line to an International Venture

The turning point came when Doña Laura went to a local copy center to print duplicates of her original poster board design.

A woman standing in line noticed the board, asked if it was for multiplication tables, and requested a copy for her own child. Realizing how many parents faced the exact same challenge, Doña Laura folded her poster board, stepped out of line, and decided to launch a business.

Without initial startup capital, Doña Laura took a leap of faith by financing her first production run of 300 units using credit cards. Despite initial fears and small margin returns, the entire inventory sold out within a month. A subsequent appearance on a national television program generated widespread attention and a backlog of customer orders.

Expanding Beyond Mathematics: Financial Literacy & Cognitive Health

As her son grew older, Doña Laura expanded the Itanwix product line to address other practical learning needs, beginning with financial literacy. The concept caught the attention of Banco Nacional in Costa Rica, leading to institutional orders and eventually opening doors for international export.



International Reach: Itanwix products are now exported to the Dominican Republic, Peru, and Panama.

Brain Health & Seniors: The company developed Todos Juegan (“Everyone Plays”), a line focused on cognitive stimulation to aid in the prevention and management of Alzheimer's disease. Hospitality & Leisure: Itanwix designs interactive game placemats for restaurants, turning waiting time into family engagement moments.

The company's core philosophy is encapsulated in its slogan,“Un ratico feliz” (A Happy Little Moment), aiming to make learning engaging and reduce screen time during family interactions.

Full Circle Success

Twelve years after struggling with basic multiplication tables, Doña Laura's son, German, is now studying aviation mechanics-a field that relies heavily on advanced mathematics.

For inquiries or orders regarding Itanwix educational games, contact:

Phone / WhatsApp: +506 8845-9299

The post Desperate Mother Who Invented a Math Game to Help Her Son Now Exports Internationally appeared first on The Costa Rica News.