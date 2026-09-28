Kenya: Honouring Service, Strengthening Bonds With Veterans

Military veterans remain an important part of the Defence Forces community, carrying with them a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge and values that continue to inspire and mentor serving personnel. Maintaining strong bonds with veterans therefore reflects enduring comradeship and recognition of their contribution to military service.

Personnel from 76 Armoured Recce Battalion conducted a veteran welfare visit to Warrant Officer Class Two (Rtd) Michael Kimathi in Thika, Kiambu County, as part of the unit's continued engagement with its former personnel.

The visit provided an opportunity to interact with WOII (Rtd) Kimathi, assess his general welfare and offer moral and social support. It also enabled the unit to gain a firsthand understanding of his welfare needs while reaffirming that the bonds forged through military service endure beyond active duty.

During the engagement, WOII (Rtd) Kimathi displayed resilience and a positive outlook as he interacted with his former colleagues and reflected on the enduring spirit of comradeship within the military fraternity.

Veteran welfare visits provide an important bridge between serving and retired personnel. Beyond addressing immediate welfare concerns, they strengthen a sense of belonging, preserve institutional bonds and provide opportunities for serving personnel to draw from the experience and wisdom of those who served before them.

The engagement by 76 Armoured Recce Battalion reaffirmed the importance of maintaining meaningful connections with veterans and recognising their service, sacrifice and contribution to the Defence Forces.

Such engagements reinforce a fundamental military principle: while active service may come to an end, the bonds of comradeship, respect and shared service endure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.