Temenos Named 2026 IDC Real Results Winner With Hamilton Reserve Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temenos recognized for enabling Hamilton Reserve Bank to deliver faster digital onboarding, higher productivity and strong growth with Temenos Digital

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has won the 2026 IDC Real Results Award in the Omni-Engagement Transformation category, together with Hamilton Reserve Bank, a Caribbean-headquartered global bank with more than US$25 billion in custodial assets and deposits, serving clients in 150 countries and 126 currencies.

The IDC Real Results celebrate technology providers that deliver genuine, measurable, and future enabling change at a client financial institution. Temenos was recognized for supporting Hamilton Reserve Bank's upgrade to the latest version of Temenos Digital, enabling the bank to deliver a faster digital banking experience while improving operational efficiency and supporting the bank's international expansion.

With Temenos Digital, Hamilton Reserve Bank has achieved 100% digital customer onboarding, reducing onboarding time from five days to 20 minutes for individual accounts, while delivering a 250% improvement in staff productivity. The bank has also reported a 140% growth in the client base, a 10-fold increase in deposits and custodial assets, and 620% growth in revenues and net income.

Jerry Silva, Program Vice President, IDC Financial Insights, commented: "Congratulations to Temenos and Hamilton Reserve Bank on winning the award for Omni-Engagement Transformation, which recognizes the strong, quantifiable results of their collaboration. Together, Temenos and Hamilton Reserve Bank have demonstrated the significant impact that successful digital transformation can have on banks' customer experience and operational efficiency.”

William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, said: "We are proud to be recognized as a winner in the IDC Real Results for the second year in a row. This award reflects our successful collaboration with Hamilton Reserve Bank, as well as the proven capabilities of Temenos Digital to help banks innovate, grow and deliver faster, smarter digital experiences. With over 600 clients around the world using our digital banking solutions, Temenos continues to lead the way in digital banking.”

Howard Lewis, Board member and Head of Hamilton Reserve Bank in Nevis , said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award alongside Temenos, our trusted technology provider. With Temenos Digital, Hamilton Reserve Bank now offers a fast, secure, and fully digitized onboarding experience which is helping us to increase efficiency while driving the continued rapid growth of our international client base.”

Temenos Digital has proven foundations including a unified API layer, core-agnostic architecture, and extensive localization. It can support every type of bank from Tier 1 headless deployments to fully integrated Tier 3 solutions, covering the full lifecycle from onboarding to servicing, including originations and collections.

With approximately 20% of revenue each year invested in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its digital banking capabilities. This includes the launch in 2026 of Conversational Studio, an AI-powered, natural-language environment for building end-to-end digital banking journeys.

CONTACT: Scott Rowe Temenos + 44 (0) 20 7423 3857...