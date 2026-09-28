Datalec Strengthens Its Liquid Cooling Capabilities With The Appointment Of Dominik Dziarczykowski

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a global provider of integrated data centre delivery solutions, has appointed Dominik Dziarczykowski as Business Development Manager, strengthening the company's expertise in liquid cooling and high-density data centre infrastructure.

Dominik brings more than 20 years of experience across the IT, consulting and data centre industries, with a particular focus on high-density computing, liquid cooling and data centre efficiency.

His career includes experience with organisations including IBM, Dell, Huawei, Deloitte and Capgemini, as well as specialist roles in liquid cooling and data centre infrastructure. He previously worked with CoolIT Systems, where he focused on Direct Liquid Cooling and HPC, and most recently served as Market Development Manager, High Density & Liquid Cooling at Vertiv

At DPI, Dominik will join the Business Development team led by Richard Dobbie, Sales and Marketing Director, supporting customers and partners as Datalec continues to develop its direct liquid cooling capabilities and associated services.

Lee Eiffert, COO at Datalec, highlighted the importance of the appointment:“Dominik brings strong technical and market experience in liquid cooling and high-density infrastructure. We're delighted to welcome him to Datalec and look forward to the value he will bring to our customers and team.”

Dominik commented on his appointment:“I'm excited to join Datalec at a time when AI and high-density computing are reshaping data centre infrastructure. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to develop practical liquid cooling solutions.”

As a first opportunity to share his expertise in his new role, Dominik will represent Datalec at Data Centre World Asia 2026 in Singapore on 29–30 September, where he will deliver a fireside chat on liquid cooling and the evolving requirements of high-density data centre environments.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class, global data centre solutions, specialising in M&E and connectivity design, bespoke manufacturing, construction, modular solutions, installation and data centre services. Supported by unmatched technical expertise we offer consultancy, technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services to address every data centre need.

Our“One Call, One Team” approach ensures we deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions across the globe, ensuring maximum performance and efficiency. By delivering advanced, future-ready data centres, we empower our clients to embrace and lead the AI revolution. Through our rigorous project management and a proactive, personal and flexible approach, we minimise risks, reduce costs, and deliver tailored solutions that exceed client expectations. Learn more at .

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Dominik Dziarczykowski, business development manager at Datalec Precision Installations

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