BJP Moves Motion To Remove J&K Assembly Speaker Over Statehood Resolution

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Opposition BJP on Monday moved a motion to remove Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing the resolution brought by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanding full statehood restoration.

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The BJP said the resolution was allowed by the speaker in contravention of the rules.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began on Monday, BJP legislators stood up and claimed that the chief minister's resolution, moved on Friday, was allowed by the speaker in relaxation of the rules.

BJP MLA R S Pathania said the party has moved a motion for the removal of the speaker, asking Rather to step aside till the motion is decided in the house.

Citing Rule 215(2), Pathania said 23 MLAs have stood in support of the motion.

“You (speaker) cannot conduct the proceedings. Someone else will have to. There are three precedents in Parliament when the speaker of the Lok Sabha stepped down till the motion was decided,” he said.

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However, Speaker Rather said the motion will come in the list of business after 14 days.

“You (Pathania) are a good lawyer. You can bring motion. I have not seen it yet. If you read Rule 215, the procedure to be followed is laid down in the rules. A motion should be entered in the list of business, any day after 14 days of submission of the motion,” he said.

The speaker said the precedent of Balram Jhakar and others is there, but after the leave was granted by the house.“It does not apply here. This is final,” he said.

The BJP MLAs took to their feet as Speaker called for the question hour.

Pathania accused the house of working against the doctrine of separation of powers and going against the Supreme Court and the Constitution of India.

Another BJP MLA, Balwant Mankotia, accused the treasury benches of supporting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The BJP members raised slogans:“Kursi chodo, kursi chodo, Speaker sahab kursi chodo”.