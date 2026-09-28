Rishab Shetty, Wife Pragathi Shetty Perform Lakshmi Puja And Satyanarayana Puja At Home

MENAFN - IANS) Bangalore, Sep 28 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty have now performed the holy Lakshmi Puja and the Satyanarayana Puja at their home.

Sharing pictures from the devotional event on her social media timelines, Pragathi Shetty wrote,“Where faith feels deeper, family feels closer, and every blessing feels like a gift.”

Rishab Shetty has consistently remained connected to his roots and cultural traditions, both in his personal life and through his work. Coming from Karnataka, the actor-filmmaker has often embraced the region's customs, traditions and folklore, with his films also reflecting his deep engagement with local culture and heritage.

His approach to storytelling has frequently highlighted the richness of the land and its traditions, making rootedness an integral part of his public identity.

For the occasion, Rishab opted for a traditional white ensemble, while Pragathi looked elegant in a rich purple silk saree paired with traditional gold jewellery. The couple posed together against a beautifully decorated puja setup adorned with flowers, lamps and offerings.

The home puja offered another glimpse into that connection, as Rishab and Pragathi came together to observe the rituals and seek divine blessings. The ceremony combined the significance of Lakshmi Puja, performed to seek blessings for prosperity and abundance, with Satyanarayana Puja, a traditional prayer dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

It may be recalled that Rishab Shetty, who is best known for having made the pan-Indian blockbuster franchise 'Kantara', and his wife Pragathi Shetty only recently offered prayers at the world renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Sources close to the actor had said that the filmmaker's recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram had come in the wake of the couple receiving a special invitation from the Travancore Royal Family.

They pointed out that the visit was a memorable coming together of cinema, culture, tradition and spirituality and added that Rishab Shetty, who was accompanied by his wife, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, received a warm welcome at the residence of the Travancore Royal Family.

The actor-filmmaker had met Her Highness Padma Shri Dr. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty, along with her sons, prince Marthanda Varma and prince Aditya Varma. The couple had also spent time with the royal family during their visit, making the interaction a particularly memorable one.

During his time in Thiruvananthapuram, Rishab and Pragathi visited the world-renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, where they sought the blessings of Lord Padmanabhaswamy.

Speaking about the experience, Rishab Shetty had said, "Kerala has always held a special place in my heart, and this visit to Thiruvananthapuram was particularly meaningful. Meeting members of the Travancore Royal Family and seeking blessings at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was a deeply memorable experience. As an artiste, I have always felt that our traditions, stories and heritage are an important part of who we are, and it is always special to experience and learn from them beyond the world of cinema."