Army Chief Praises Courage, Precision, Dedication Of Artillery Regiment On Gunners' Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) On the occasion of Gunners' Day, the Indian Army on Monday extended greetings to all serving personnel, veterans and families of the Artillery Regiment. Saluting the courage, precision and dedication of the Artillery Regiment, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, paid tribute to its personnel on the occasion.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also extended its heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all personnel of the Artillery Regiment on its 200th Raising Day.

All ranks of the Indian Army extended their best wishes to the Artillery Regiment. On the occasion, the Army commemorated the crucial role played by Gunners on the battlefield through precision fire, immense firepower and unwavering commitment to completing missions.

According to the Army, the Artillery Regiment, with its dedication and professionalism, continues to serve as a formidable fighting force.

Gunners' Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the tradition and history of the Indian Army's artillery regiments. September 28 is linked to the establishment of the Indian Army's artillery units. On September 28, 1827, the 5th Bombay Mountain Battery was formed as the first Indian artillery unit.

Gunners' Day is observed to commemorate this historic date. The Artillery Regiment has played a significant role in various campaigns and wars throughout the country's military history, while its capabilities have also evolved significantly over time.

Moving beyond traditional artillery, the regiment is incorporating modern artillery systems, rocket systems, surveillance capabilities and target identification technologies into its operations.

On the occasion, the Indian Army highlighted the dedication of the Gunners, who serve with the motto, 'Sarvatra Izzat-o-Iqbal,' meaning honor and glory everywhere.

Gunners' Day not only commemorates the establishment of the artillery regiments but also serves as an opportunity to honour the service, courage and commitment of the soldiers who have fulfilled their responsibilities to defend the nation under challenging circumstances.

The greetings extended by the Indian Air Force also reflected the strong military synergy and mutual respect among the three services.

Remembering the contributions of the Gunners on the occasion of the regiment's 200th Raising Day, the Army and the Air Force extended their best wishes to all serving personnel, veterans and their families of the Artillery Regiment.