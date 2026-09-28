Sunny Kaushal Gets A Birthday Wish From Dad Drops New Track 'Shaandaar'

Marking actor Sunny Kaushal's birthday, his father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal penned an adorable wish for him on social media. Showering his blessings on his "puttar", Sham Kaushal on Instagram wrote, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Ur the sunshine of the family. Always feel blessed to have u as my son. Rab tenu hamesha khush rakhe. Jor Di jhappi."

New Song and Filmography

Sunny, also a singer, dropped his new track 'Shaandaar' on his birthday. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sunny, brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, is best known for his acting chops in e Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020), films like Shiddat (2021), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023), and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024).

Upcoming Film: Letters to Mr Khanna

His next film is Letters to Mr Khanna, a coming-of-age family comedy starring Sunny Kaushal and Neetu Kapoor in key roles, with Shraddha Srinath also part of the cast.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The film was announced nearly four years ago. However, the film's release date has not yet been announced, and it remains unclear whether it will have a theatrical release or premiere directly on OTT.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Sunny had said, "The moment I read the script, I knew it's a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir and Neetu Ji on this special project."

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