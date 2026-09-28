BJP's 2-Day Mathura Meet To Chalk Out Strategy For UP Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day organisational meeting in Mathura on October 3 and 4 to chalk out the party's strategy and strengthen its organisational preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will chair the key deliberations in the Braj region, with discussions expected to focus on the party's electoral preparedness, organisational strengthening and strategy for the Assembly polls.

Agenda and Significance of Mathura Meet

The meeting will bring together senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including the state BJP president and other prominent leaders and office-bearers. Senior functionaries from the region are also expected to participate in the discussions.

The two-day meeting is likely to include detailed deliberations on the party's organisational position in the Braj region, preparations at the grassroots level and measures to further strengthen coordination among the party's state and regional leadership.

The BJP leadership is also expected to review the party's preparations for the upcoming electoral exercise and discuss the roadmap for taking the organisation's programmes and initiatives to the grassroots.

The Mathura meeting assumes significance as the party begins preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the national and state leadership set to deliberate on organisational priorities and the electoral strategy for the state. The meeting will provide a platform for senior leaders to discuss the political and organisational situation in the state and formulate a coordinated approach ahead of the elections.

Broader Strategy and Upcoming Elections

Meanwhile, the BJP state in-charges and co-in-charges will convene a meeting on September 29, with the BJP national president set to chair the meeting. The meeting will be the first gathering of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges following the recent organisational appointments.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to focus on the party's organisational priorities, ongoing programmes and the roadmap for the coming months. The party leadership is also expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and review organisational activities and outreach initiatives being undertaken across the states.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are among the several states set to hold Assembly polls in 2027. The meeting is likely to deliberate on the party's strategy and priorities as it strengthens its organisational machinery ahead of the upcoming electoral and political programmes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)