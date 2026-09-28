'Two Lakh Followers, Two Lakh Problems': Haryana Doctor On Why Successful Women Face Marriage Hurdles

A Haryana doctor's candid take on arranged marriage and the expectations placed on successful women has sparked a discussion online. Dr Jasmine Kalsi, a surgeon and content creator from Karnal, spoke about her own experience as her parents look for a suitable match and questioned why a woman's independence, career and public visibility can become concerns during the marriage process.

In a viral video, Jasmine described the experience as an“arranged marriage syllabus”, saying families may initially like a woman's profile and photographs but reconsider after seeing her Instagram presence and lifestyle.

She highlighted the contrast between professional success and traditional expectations, saying,“Apparently, after getting lakhs of followers, the marriage material just disappears.”

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Dr Jasmine Kalsi (@drjasminekalsi)

Jasmine said conversations involving potential matches had raised questions about whether an independent woman with a significant social-media following would fit into a prospective family. Recounting the concerns expressed by her parents, she said,“If someone sees you on Instagram, and sees a girl like you who is independent and has this kind of lifestyle, then why would he want you?”

She then described what she sees as an extreme version of this mindset, arguing that some men may prefer a partner whom they can control or suppress. Jasmine said,“He'll want someone he can keep completely under his control, someone he can suppress.” She continued with references to traditional forms of covering and restricting a woman's visibility, saying,“There's nothing left except a burqa or a ghoonghat. Or just keep the woman locked inside the house. Then no one will see her, and she won't get ahead of you.”

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Her comments have triggered conversations about the expectations surrounding women, careers and marriage in India. The discussion also reflects a broader question about whether professional ambition and financial independence are always viewed positively in arranged-marriage settings.

Jasmine concluded her video with another pointed statement about the relationship between social-media popularity and marriage prospects:“If you're getting two lakh followers and two lakh problems, then congratulations, your decision is absolutely right, because you don't have the capacity to cherish a girl like me.”

The video subsequently circulated on X, where users discussed the differing expectations placed on women who are independent, professionally successful and publicly visible. Reactions centred on gender expectations, marriage and the perception of women who choose to build careers and personal identities alongside family life.

Jasmine's post has therefore become part of a wider online conversation about how women's achievements can intersect with traditional expectations around marriage, particularly when their careers and social-media presence make them highly visible.

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