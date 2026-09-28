MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) First Hydrogen Completes Commercial Drone UGV Build

September 28, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: First Hydrogen Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its unmanned ground vehicle ("UGV") build and achievement of the development milestone under the Company's agreement relating to the patented mobile drone UGV. As a result, First Hydrogen now has exclusive worldwide rights for the remaining life of the Patent, subject to a 1% royalty on gross sales of products that incorporate or utilize the Patent.

The completed UGV moves the technology from development into a physical platform demonstrating its core architecture, mobility and modular payload capabilities. The UGV incorporates morphing-wheel technology, a constant-direction drivetrain, semi-robotic suspension and a configurable payload system designed to support a range of mission-specific applications.

The Modular Open Systems Approach ("MOSA") for unmanned ground drones is a design and business strategy that uses swappable hardware and standardized open-source software instead of closed, single-vendor systems. Core features of MOSA UGVs are swappable components, operators can quickly change out batteries, sensors, cameras, robotic arms, or computer cards. A key feature of the Company's UGV is its ability to serve multiple applications from a single base platform. The UGV has been designed for rapid reconfiguration in the field, allowing mission-specific modules and payloads to be exchanged without specialized tools or training. This modular approach enables a single robotic platform to be adapted for different roles, including logistics, surveillance, communications, drone deployment and other mission-specific applications. The completed build includes a custom auto-opening drone launching and carrier module, demonstrating the UGV's ability to operate as a mobile platform for aerial drone deployment. Future systems will be purposely designed to incorporate sensors, communications systems, surveillance equipment or other specialized payloads.

The platform also incorporates a constant-direction drivetrain designed to maintain operation following damage or component loss, together with a semi-robotic suspension system that combines active height and attitude adjustment with passive suspension. This configuration is designed to improve maneuverability over difficult terrain while reducing robotic power consumption and extending battery life and operating range.

Together, these systems provide a highly efficient, long-range, all-terrain platform designed to operate in environments that may be inaccessible to conventional UGVs. With the core architecture now demonstrated, First Hydrogen intends to expand the range of modules and configurations for defence and security mission profiles.

Fortune Business Insights projects the global unmanned ground vehicle market size to grow from US$12.99 billion to US$32.23 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period. NATO countries have increased defense spending in order to strengthen defense forces due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Germany has increased its defense spending to more than 2% of GDP to US$109 billion.

( )

"Completion of the drone UGV build and achievement of the Development Milestone represent significant steps in First Hydrogen's robotics strategy," said Balraj Mann, Chairman and CEO of First Hydrogen. "We now have a completed platform demonstrating the UGV's core capabilities together with exclusive worldwide rights for the remaining life of the Patent. Its modular design allows a single platform to support multiple applications, from drone deployment and surveillance to security, defence and other demanding operating environments. We believe this provides First Hydrogen with a strong foundation to pursue commercial opportunities in the rapidly developing autonomous robotics market."







First Hydrogen UGV

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









First Hydrogen UGV

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Additional images and video can be viewed at the company's website:

About First Humanoid Corp. (FirstHumanoid )

First Humanoid Corp. is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced robotics, autonomous systems and AI-enabled technologies. First Humanoid's strategy encompasses robotic and unmanned platforms, including humanoid robotics, unmanned ground vehicles and drone technologies, with potential applications across industrial automation, logistics, critical infrastructure, security, defence and remote operations. The company aims to develop and commercialize intelligent robotic systems that combine advanced mobility, artificial intelligence, autonomous navigation and related technologies for operation in complex and demanding environments.

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen )

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: First Hydrogen Corp.