Taylor Swift Unveils New Video After Breaking MTV Awards Record

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Sept 28 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Taylor Swift won the video of the year award as she became the most decorated artist in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards, PA Media/dpa reported.

The 36-year-old, who was previously tied with Beyonce on 30 VMA gongs, took home the night's top award for The Fate of Ophelia.

Swift also received the first award for artist director.

Swift dedicated the latter award to the "ultimate showgirl" Dolly Parton.

"I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time," Swift said.

Swift also debuted the music video for her new song Patient Zero during the show, which was hosted by Snoop Dogg.

The video for the single – her first since marrying NFL star Travis Kelce – stars actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

Madonna went into the night with the most number of nominations at 13, and picked up artist of the year and best collaboration alongside Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love.

Madonna also performed alongside Carpenter and Charli XCX, while British singer Raye took to the stage with a medley including I Will Overcome and Where Is My Husband.

Other performances on the night included tributes to Parton and George Michael.

Nirvana were honoured with the Video Vanguard award.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa