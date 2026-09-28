Chancellor's Research Fellow, School of Communication and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney

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Dr Meg Foster (FRHistS) is an award-winning historian of banditry, settler colonial and public history who specialises in Australian bushranging. She is an intersectional historian who has experience working across race, class and gender histories as well as imperial, colonial, ethnographic and public histories.

Meg received a prestigious ABC Top 5 Humanities Media Residency to develop her media skills with Australia's national public broadcaster, and created a podcast for ABC Radio National's Rewind program as a result. Combined with tv, radio and podcast appearances, reviews, newspaper articles, blog posts, and artistic collaborations, Meg has a breadth of experience engaging academic and public audiences, and a passion for making connections between history and the contemporary world.

Her first book, Boundary Crossers: the hidden history of Australia's other bushrangers, was published with NewSouth (University of New South Wales Press) in 2022. This book was shortlisted for the Magarey Medal in Biography and longlisted for the British Academy Book Prize in Global Cultural Understanding and the Davitt Award in non-fiction crime writing. The following year, Meg was elected a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society (UK) in recognition of her contribution to History.



2024–2027 Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney

2020–2024 Honourary Scholar, University of New South Wales 2020–2023 Mary Bateson Research Fellow, University of Cambridge



2020 University of New South Wales, Doctor of Philosophy (History) 2013 University of Sydney, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)

Fellow of the Royal Historical Society UK (FRHistS)

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