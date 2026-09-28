Eight US Marines Injured In Previously Unreported Iranian Attack In Strait Of Hormuz

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Eight US Marines were injured two weeks ago when an Iranian cruise missile struck a maritime vessel operating in the Strait of Hormuz, NBC News reported, citing three US officials.

The previously undisclosed attack took place on Sept. 14 while the Marines were operating as part of a battalion landing team, according to the report.

The eight service members, including seven enlisted Marines and one officer, suffered smoke inhalation and potential traumatic brain injuries. They also experienced concussion-related symptoms, including headaches.

According to the US officials cited by NBC News, none of the injuries were considered severe, and all eight Marines returned to duty shortly after the strike.

The Marines were operating as part of a battalion landing team when the Iranian missile struck the vessel, they said.

The Pentagon has faced growing scrutiny over casualty figures since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February, with the number of injured and killed troops subject to changes in reporting and classification.

As of Wednesday, the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) had recorded 861 US service members as injured in the conflict.

The eight Marines were added to the database nearly 10 days after the Sept. 14 attack, while a US official attributed delays in reporting to symptoms that may appear later and the system's lack of real-time updates.