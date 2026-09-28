Totalenergies Takes Final Investment Decision On Absheron Full-Field Development

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French energy major TotalEnergies has announced details of the full-field development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, with the project expected to bring total field production to 6 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

TotalEnergies said it, together with its partners SOCAR and XRG, had taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the full-field development of Absheron.

“TotalEnergies (35%, operator), together with its partners SOCAR (35%) and XRG (30%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Full Field Development of the Absheron gas and condensate field. Located in the Caspian Sea, 100 km south-east of Baku, the Absheron field holds approximately 140 billion cubic meters of recoverable gas reserves,” the company said.

The first development phase of Absheron, with a production capacity of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year and 12,000 barrels per day of condensate, was successfully brought on stream in 2023.

According to TotalEnergies, the full-field development will increase overall production from Absheron to 6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and 47,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The project is expected to start up in 2029. The company said the additional gas will be supplied both to Azerbaijan's domestic market and exported to Türkiye through the existing gas infrastructure connecting Azerbaijan with the European gas market.

“This will strengthen regional energy security,” TotalEnergies said.

The company highlighted the project's design and low carbon footprint, noting that gas will be produced through four subsea wells and transported to shore via a subsea pipeline equipped with advanced automation solutions.

The gas will then be processed at a new onshore plant that will be fully electrified and designed to minimize energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result, the project's Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity is expected to remain below 4 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Absheron Full Field development, a project that unlocks the full production potential of one of the Caspian Sea's largest gas discoveries,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“In line with TotalEnergies' strategy, Absheron Full Field Development is a low cost and low emissions project that will provide a long-term additional gas supply to the domestic and international markets, supporting regional energy security,” he added.

The Final Investment Decision was approved on September 26 on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production Nicolas Terraz, and ADNOC/XRG Executive Office Director Omar Al Suwaidi exchanged the document signed between SOCAR, XRG and TotalEnergies.