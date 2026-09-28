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Gaza Ceasefire Frayed as Israeli Strike Kills Palestinian in Khan Younis
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and several others wounded Wednesday when an Israeli strike hit southern Gaza, despite a ceasefire still officially in place, local sources said.
A medical source told media that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring others in the attack.
The strike is the latest in a series of reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last October, according to local sources.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that ceasefire violations have killed at least 1,399 Palestinians and injured 4,863 others as of Sunday, citing the latest available figures.
The ministry also said that since October 2023, nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 174,000 injured in Israel's military campaign in Gaza, with roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure destroyed, according to its data.
A medical source told media that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Khan Younis, killing one person and injuring others in the attack.
The strike is the latest in a series of reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last October, according to local sources.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that ceasefire violations have killed at least 1,399 Palestinians and injured 4,863 others as of Sunday, citing the latest available figures.
The ministry also said that since October 2023, nearly 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 174,000 injured in Israel's military campaign in Gaza, with roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure destroyed, according to its data.
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