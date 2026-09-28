Injury Toll From Overnight Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He said medics had provided assistance to 24 people in the Saltivskyi district.

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the strike.

Twenty injured in overnight attack on Kharkiv, including eight children

As reported, Kharkiv came under a double strike in the Saltivskyi district. Several residential buildings were damaged. Earlier reports said that 22 people had been injured in the attack.