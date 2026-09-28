War Update: 229 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this on Facebook in a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, September 28, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched 90 airstrikes, dropping 277 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 8,845 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,918 shelling attacks.

In the Sumy region, Russian artillery fire targeted Havrylivska Sloboda, Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Yastrubshchyna, Koreniok, Mohrytsia, Tovstodubove, Sadky, Marine and Pustohorod came under artillery fire. Airstrikes hit areas near Sumy, Khotin and Vilna Sloboda.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and four UAV command posts.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched six attacks near Bachivsk, Hirky and Volfyne.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Starytsia, Kozacha Lopan, Volokhivske and Prykolotne.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy launched two attacks near Kivsharivka and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Lyman and Dibrova.

Defense Forces strike drone launch site and four Russian warehouses in TOT

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy carried out three assault actions near Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces launched one attack toward Fedorivka Druha.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 25 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations near Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The enemy was active near Serhiivka and Molodetske and also launched assaults toward Dobropillia, Vilne, Bilytske, Chernihivka and Myrne.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched five attacks toward Sichneve and Verbove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces launched 12 attacks, attempting to advance near Rizdvianka, Kopani, Yehorivka and Myrne.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro River axes, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, there were no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces