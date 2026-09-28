Russian Strike On Residential Area In Southern Odesa Region Injures Two People
According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.
He said the victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. Medical personnel treated them at the scene.
Overnight, the Russians also struck an empty warehouse. The resulting fire was quickly extinguished by emergency responders. There were no casualties.Read also: Large fire breaks out in Odesa region after Russian attack: One killed, two injured
As Kipper previously reported, the Russians struck a residential area in southern Odesa region, damaging the facades, roofs, and windows of seven private homes, as well as vehicles.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked several areas in the Odesa region on the night of September 27; one person was killed and two were injured.
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