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Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Middle East Crisis in Phone Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, discussing the volatile situation in the Middle East with a particular focus on the Gulf region, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders emphasized the need for political and diplomatic solutions to the region's ongoing crisis, one that accounts for the interests of all parties involved, according to a Kremlin statement.
With Yemen's military and political situation continuing to deteriorate, Putin and bin Salman reaffirmed calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and for creating the conditions needed to launch a constructive intra-Yemeni dialogue under United Nations auspices.
Both leaders also underscored the importance of guaranteeing safe, unimpeded passage for vessels through the region's critical international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.
Putin used the call to congratulate bin Salman ahead of Saudi National Day, noting that the Soviet Union was the first foreign nation to recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a century ago.
The two sides voiced satisfaction with the current state of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between their countries and agreed to sustain contacts at multiple levels going forward, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders emphasized the need for political and diplomatic solutions to the region's ongoing crisis, one that accounts for the interests of all parties involved, according to a Kremlin statement.
With Yemen's military and political situation continuing to deteriorate, Putin and bin Salman reaffirmed calls for an immediate halt to hostilities and for creating the conditions needed to launch a constructive intra-Yemeni dialogue under United Nations auspices.
Both leaders also underscored the importance of guaranteeing safe, unimpeded passage for vessels through the region's critical international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.
Putin used the call to congratulate bin Salman ahead of Saudi National Day, noting that the Soviet Union was the first foreign nation to recognize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a century ago.
The two sides voiced satisfaction with the current state of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between their countries and agreed to sustain contacts at multiple levels going forward, the Kremlin said.
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