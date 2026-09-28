NCHR Discusses 22Nd Human Rights Report In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) held an event in Aqaba on Sunday evening to launch and discuss its 22nd annual report on the state of human rights in the Kingdom for 2025.

The event was part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen communication with local communities and promote discussion of human rights priorities across Jordan's governorates. It was attended by representatives of official and local institutions, civil society organizations, youth groups, universities, media outlets, and others interested in human rights.

The event included a presentation of the report's methodology, findings, indicators, and recommendations. The report assesses the human rights situation in Jordan during 2025 based on field monitoring, the receipt and follow-up of complaints, and the analysis of legislation, public policies, and practices.

It covers civil and political rights, economic, social, and cultural rights, and the rights of groups requiring greater protection. It also addresses emerging issues, including digital rights and artificial intelligence, as well as environmental issues related to climate change.

Chairperson of the Centre's Board of Trustees Samar Al-Hajj Hassan said the Centre's reports provide a national assessment of the human rights situation, highlighting positive developments and key challenges and setting out recommendations that can be measured, implemented, and followed up.

Commissioner-General for Human Rights Jamal Al-Shamayleh said the report's indicators point to the need to move from separate sectoral measures toward integrated policies for protection and empowerment, supported by clear performance indicators and stronger coordination between legislation, public policy, and implementation.

Council member Nael Al-Kabariti said the report can help translate monitoring and documentation findings into practical inputs for public policymaking by identifying shortcomings and gaps. He added that its indicators and recommendations can support the review of legislation and programmes, the setting of priorities, and the monitoring of the impact of decisions over time.

Discussions during the event addressed issues relevant to the southern region and the importance of incorporating local experiences and needs into the national human rights dialogue.

The report also covers the Centre's field monitoring activities in the southern region during 2025, including visits to detention facilities and rehabilitation and correction centres in Aqaba and Ma'an.

According to the report, monitoring identified positive aspects related to record-keeping, healthcare, ventilation, and lighting. It also identified issues requiring follow-up, including reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, maintenance of some facilities, and overcrowding at the Aqaba Rehabilitation and Correction Centre.

The Centre said the full report and its annexes are available through the National Centre for Human Rights.

//Petra//WH