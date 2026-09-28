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Romanian Court Frees Ex-Candidate Georgescu Under Judicial Control
(MENAFN) A Romanian court on Tuesday ordered the conditional release of former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in a fraud case, a broadcaster reported.
The Bucharest Tribunal rejected a request from prosecutors to hold Georgescu and co-defendant Ionel Rusen in custody for 30 days, opting instead to place both men under judicial control. Georgescu is barred from leaving Romania and must report regularly to police.
Prosecutors from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) detained Georgescu for 24 hours on Monday as part of a probe into organized crime and an alleged €1.1 million ($1.3 million) fraud scheme.
According to DIICOT, three individuals allegedly formed an organized criminal group in September 2021, operating primarily across Romania and the UK in a scheme built on false promises of foreign financing. The case centers on a businessman who reportedly lost roughly €1.1 million after being promised access to that financing.
Georgescu was detained following searches at five locations in Bucharest and surrounding areas, including his residence in Mogosoaia. He invoked his right to remain silent during questioning, judicial sources told a Romanian news agency .
Dozens of supporters rallied outside the courthouse during Tuesday's closed-door hearing, chanting "We do not give up!" according to the broadcaster.
Georgescu, who ran as an independent, stunned observers by winning the first round of Romania's 2024 presidential election with roughly 23% of the vote. The Constitutional Court later annulled the election after intelligence reports alleged campaign irregularities and foreign interference, and Georgescu was subsequently barred from running in the 2025 repeat election.
The fraud case remains under active investigation.
The Bucharest Tribunal rejected a request from prosecutors to hold Georgescu and co-defendant Ionel Rusen in custody for 30 days, opting instead to place both men under judicial control. Georgescu is barred from leaving Romania and must report regularly to police.
Prosecutors from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) detained Georgescu for 24 hours on Monday as part of a probe into organized crime and an alleged €1.1 million ($1.3 million) fraud scheme.
According to DIICOT, three individuals allegedly formed an organized criminal group in September 2021, operating primarily across Romania and the UK in a scheme built on false promises of foreign financing. The case centers on a businessman who reportedly lost roughly €1.1 million after being promised access to that financing.
Georgescu was detained following searches at five locations in Bucharest and surrounding areas, including his residence in Mogosoaia. He invoked his right to remain silent during questioning, judicial sources told a Romanian news agency .
Dozens of supporters rallied outside the courthouse during Tuesday's closed-door hearing, chanting "We do not give up!" according to the broadcaster.
Georgescu, who ran as an independent, stunned observers by winning the first round of Romania's 2024 presidential election with roughly 23% of the vote. The Constitutional Court later annulled the election after intelligence reports alleged campaign irregularities and foreign interference, and Georgescu was subsequently barred from running in the 2025 repeat election.
The fraud case remains under active investigation.
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