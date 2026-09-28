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Trump Praises “Tremendous Progress” in Xi Summit as Ties Reset
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the “tremendous progress” achieved at his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.
“Our nation is winning,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, calling his meeting with Xi “incredible” and adding that “it lasted for a long time.”
Trump said “the last three days has been very amazing,” and that “a lot of good things are happening” in the wake of the talks.
Xi wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States after meeting with Trump. According to the White House, the two leaders agreed to pursue “a constructive relationship of strategic stability” grounded in respect, fairness and reciprocity.
Their discussions spanned global flashpoints, including Russia, North Korea and Iran. The leaders concurred that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and that no country or institution should be permitted to levy tolls on international waterways.
The two governments also agreed to launch a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to weigh the risks and benefits of emerging technologies. Separately, Trump pushed for trilateral arms control talks among the US, Russia and China.
“Our nation is winning,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, calling his meeting with Xi “incredible” and adding that “it lasted for a long time.”
Trump said “the last three days has been very amazing,” and that “a lot of good things are happening” in the wake of the talks.
Xi wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States after meeting with Trump. According to the White House, the two leaders agreed to pursue “a constructive relationship of strategic stability” grounded in respect, fairness and reciprocity.
Their discussions spanned global flashpoints, including Russia, North Korea and Iran. The leaders concurred that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and that no country or institution should be permitted to levy tolls on international waterways.
The two governments also agreed to launch a US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue to weigh the risks and benefits of emerging technologies. Separately, Trump pushed for trilateral arms control talks among the US, Russia and China.
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