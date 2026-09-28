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Eisenkot Blasts Netanyahu on Security Ahead of Oct. 27 Vote
(MENAFN) Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for pushing Israel's internal security to a “historic low.”
The head of the Yashar party posted his criticism on the US platform X, a day after residents of the Givot Bar settlement in the northern Negev reported heavy gunfire on Saturday.
Eisenkot said the episode reawakened fears tied to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, and he described it as one more failure of the Netanyahu government.
“Under Netanyahu’s failed leadership and the failed minister Ben-Gvir, Israel’s internal security has reached a historic low,” Eisenkot said.
He charged that the government was not enforcing the law, saying criminal organizations were operating throughout the Negev while authorities had not restored state control.
Eisenkot also accused Ben-Gvir of prioritizing “cheap populism” and headlines over effective policing and enforcement.
Yashar's internal security plan, he said, would create a cabinet-level body to fight organized crime, strengthen police and intelligence capabilities, and provide added resources to dismantle criminal networks and combat extortion in southern Israel.
Israel is due to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27.
The head of the Yashar party posted his criticism on the US platform X, a day after residents of the Givot Bar settlement in the northern Negev reported heavy gunfire on Saturday.
Eisenkot said the episode reawakened fears tied to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, and he described it as one more failure of the Netanyahu government.
“Under Netanyahu’s failed leadership and the failed minister Ben-Gvir, Israel’s internal security has reached a historic low,” Eisenkot said.
He charged that the government was not enforcing the law, saying criminal organizations were operating throughout the Negev while authorities had not restored state control.
Eisenkot also accused Ben-Gvir of prioritizing “cheap populism” and headlines over effective policing and enforcement.
Yashar's internal security plan, he said, would create a cabinet-level body to fight organized crime, strengthen police and intelligence capabilities, and provide added resources to dismantle criminal networks and combat extortion in southern Israel.
Israel is due to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27.
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