Kenya Advances Defence Diplomacy, Global Peace And Security Partnerships

Kenya is strengthening its defence diplomacy at the United Nations, leveraging strategic partnerships to advance global peace, expand women's leadership in security, and build specialised capabilities for contemporary peace support operations.

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) delegation led by the Managing Director, Defence Forces Welfare Services, Major General Edward Rugendo, held a series of high-level engagements with senior United Nations officials and partners in New York on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On 24 September 2026, the delegation held talks with Lieutenant General Cheryl Pearce, Acting Military Adviser in the Office of Military Affairs at the United Nations Headquarters, focusing on strengthening the Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defence (WPS CHODs) Network and advancing women's participation in global peace and security.

Major General Rugendo underscored the importance of senior military leadership in driving the WPS agenda, noting that Lieutenant General Pearce's extensive experience would be valuable in strengthening leadership ownership, expanding the Network and promoting greater participation of women in peace and security processes.

He further highlighted efforts by the Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, in his capacity as Chair of the WPS CHODs Network, to broaden the Network's international engagement. General Kahariri had invited his Australian counterpart to join the Executive Committee, with Major General Rugendo seeking Lieutenant General Pearce's support in advancing the engagement.

Lieutenant General Pearce commended Kenya for its contribution to United Nations peace operations, both in the field and at UN Headquarters, noting the professionalism and active contribution of Kenyan senior officers serving within the organisation.

The delegation also engaged the Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), Ms Kazumi Ogawa, where discussions centred on strengthening Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (Counter-IED) capabilities and specialised training.

The delegation welcomed the relocation of the UNMAS Threat Mitigation Advisory Team Regional Office to Nairobi, a development expected to deepen cooperation in Counter-IED capabilities and expand opportunities for weapons and ammunition management training through the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC).

Discussions also covered Kenya's preparations to host the UNMAS Heads of Mine Action Components Conference in October 2026 at the School of Military Engineering. The engagement further explored specialised training opportunities for female Counter-IED instructors from WPS CHODs Network member countries, expanding women's participation in technical and operational security roles.

At Kenya's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the delegation separately engaged representatives of the United Nations Triangular Partnership Programme (UNTPP) to explore expanded cooperation in peace support training and capability development.

The delegation acknowledged UNTPP's support to specialised programmes at IPSTC, including the Field Medical Assistants Course, Heavy Engineering Equipment Operators Course and Engineering Project Management Programme. The programmes strengthen technical competencies required in peace support environments while reinforcing IPSTC's role as a regional hub for specialised training.

The delegation included the Chief of Provost and Senior Gender Advisor at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Asma Kofa, and Kenya's Defence Liaison Officer to the United Nations, Colonel Safe Adan.

The engagements underscored Kenya's integrated approach to defence diplomacy-connecting international partnerships with operational readiness, specialised training, gender inclusion and institutional capacity.

Through sustained cooperation with the United Nations and other partners, Kenya continues to contribute expertise and capabilities towards more effective, inclusive and responsive peace support operations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.