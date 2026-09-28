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Thousands of Israelis Convoy to Gaza Border Demanding Settlements
(MENAFN) Israeli ministers and lawmakers joined thousands of settlers in a vehicle convoy toward the Gaza border on Sunday, demanding the return of settlements in the Palestinian enclave, an Israeli reported. The settlements are considered illegal under international law.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement and other right-wing groups. It was headed for a staging point in northern Gaza ahead of a rally near the enclave's northern border.
Organizers are urging the Israeli government to rebuild settlements in Gaza. In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they argued that any lasting security solution depends on a settler presence there.
Daniella Weiss, the leader of Nachala, traveled with the convoy. She said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment to re-establish a presence at Nisanit, a settlement in the northern Gaza Strip that was dismantled and evacuated in August 2005, and at other locations in the enclave.
Israel evacuated its settlements in Gaza in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The attacks have continued despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement and other right-wing groups. It was headed for a staging point in northern Gaza ahead of a rally near the enclave's northern border.
Organizers are urging the Israeli government to rebuild settlements in Gaza. In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they argued that any lasting security solution depends on a settler presence there.
Daniella Weiss, the leader of Nachala, traveled with the convoy. She said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment to re-establish a presence at Nisanit, a settlement in the northern Gaza Strip that was dismantled and evacuated in August 2005, and at other locations in the enclave.
Israel evacuated its settlements in Gaza in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The attacks have continued despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
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