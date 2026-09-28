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Sudan Army Rejects Ethiopian Accusation, Alleges RSF Support
(MENAFN) Sudan's army hit back late Sunday at Ethiopia's top military officer, denying that Khartoum backs Ethiopian opposition groups and branding the allegation “baseless.”
In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said the country adheres to international law and the principle of non-interference in other states' affairs. It warned, however, that it will not accept threats to its sovereignty or national security.
The army went on to level its own charge, asserting that assistance to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is still flowing from Ethiopian territory. It listed training, supplies and military operations involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
The statement urged Addis Ababa to settle the differences through dialogue and official channels, in the interest of stability for both countries and the wider region.
The row was triggered by earlier comments from Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, who accused Sudan, Egypt and other actors of supporting groups opposed to the Ethiopian government.
Birhanu added that outside powers were propping up an alliance of armed and political groups. Without that external support, he argued, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would present a more limited threat.
His remarks come as tensions flare again in northern Ethiopia, where fighting has intensified between federal forces and the TPLF and allied groups.
In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces said the country adheres to international law and the principle of non-interference in other states' affairs. It warned, however, that it will not accept threats to its sovereignty or national security.
The army went on to level its own charge, asserting that assistance to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is still flowing from Ethiopian territory. It listed training, supplies and military operations involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
The statement urged Addis Ababa to settle the differences through dialogue and official channels, in the interest of stability for both countries and the wider region.
The row was triggered by earlier comments from Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, who accused Sudan, Egypt and other actors of supporting groups opposed to the Ethiopian government.
Birhanu added that outside powers were propping up an alliance of armed and political groups. Without that external support, he argued, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would present a more limited threat.
His remarks come as tensions flare again in northern Ethiopia, where fighting has intensified between federal forces and the TPLF and allied groups.
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