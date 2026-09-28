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Accor Luxury Hotels In India Earn MICHELIN Keys
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – Accor, a global hospitality group, is pleased to announce that three of its luxury hotels in India - Raffles Udaipur, Raffles Jaipur and Fairmont Mumbai - have all been recognised with the prestigious MICHELIN Key, celebrating hotels that deliver exceptional service, design, character and a strong sense of place.
The recognition highlights Accor's growing luxury portfolio in India and the distinctive identities of its flagship properties across Rajasthan and Mumbai. The MICHELIN Key is awarded by MICHELIN Guide inspectors to hotels that stand out for the quality and consistency of their hospitality, architecture and design, personality, value and contribution to their setting.
Raffles Udaipur has been recognised with Two MICHELIN Keys. Set across a 21-acre private island on Udai Sagar Lake, the resort brings together the elegance of Raffles with the natural beauty and cultural richness of Rajasthan. Its private-island setting, Raffles Butler service, thoughtfully curated experiences and connection to the destination create a sense of place that extends beyond the stay itself. The property has retained its Two-Key distinction for the second year in a row.
Raffles Jaipur also has retained its Two MICHELIN Keys for the second consecutive year as well, recognising its distinctive interpretation of palace living against the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills. Inspired by the Zenana, the royal women's quarters of the Mughal court, the hotel draws deeply from Rajasthan's architectural and artisanal heritage, brought to life through white marble, hand-carved arches, intricate jaali screens, thikri mosaic and the craftsmanship of local artisans. The result is a contemporary expression of the region's regal legacy, complemented by the timeless elegance and highly personalised service synonymous with Raffles.
Fairmont Mumbai has been awarded one MICHELIN Key for the first time, marking an important milestone for the hotel and recognising its distinctive approach to luxury hospitality. The property brings a different expression of luxury to the portfolio, combining the grandeur of the Fairmont brand with the timeless spirit of Mumbai. Located adjacent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and within easy reach of the city's key business hubs, the hotel draws inspiration from the glamour of the 1920s and Mumbai's Art Deco heritage. An experiential landmark and social epicentre, the property features 446 rooms and suites and 75,000 sq. ft. of event space.
Mr. Amitabh Rai, Chief Operating Officer, Luxury, Accor India & South Asia, said, "The MICHELIN Key recognition is a tremendous acknowledgement of the memorable experiences our luxury hotels create every day. Raffles Udaipur and Raffles Jaipur bring together a strong sense of place, exceptional craftsmanship and deeply personalised hospitality, while Fairmont Mumbai represents a contemporary expression of luxury shaped by the energy and character of the city. Across these properties, we remain focused on creating seamless stays where every detail is thoughtfully anticipated and every interaction feels effortless. What connects these hotels is our belief that true luxury goes beyond beautiful spaces; it is about the people, the details and the experiences that stay with a guest long after they leave. We are incredibly proud of the teams behind these hotels and the passion they bring to creating memorable and meaningful stays."
The recognition further reinforces Accor's commitment to growing a differentiated luxury portfolio in India, with brands and properties that are rooted in their destinations while delivering globally recognised standards of hospitality.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
The recognition highlights Accor's growing luxury portfolio in India and the distinctive identities of its flagship properties across Rajasthan and Mumbai. The MICHELIN Key is awarded by MICHELIN Guide inspectors to hotels that stand out for the quality and consistency of their hospitality, architecture and design, personality, value and contribution to their setting.
Raffles Udaipur has been recognised with Two MICHELIN Keys. Set across a 21-acre private island on Udai Sagar Lake, the resort brings together the elegance of Raffles with the natural beauty and cultural richness of Rajasthan. Its private-island setting, Raffles Butler service, thoughtfully curated experiences and connection to the destination create a sense of place that extends beyond the stay itself. The property has retained its Two-Key distinction for the second year in a row.
Raffles Jaipur also has retained its Two MICHELIN Keys for the second consecutive year as well, recognising its distinctive interpretation of palace living against the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills. Inspired by the Zenana, the royal women's quarters of the Mughal court, the hotel draws deeply from Rajasthan's architectural and artisanal heritage, brought to life through white marble, hand-carved arches, intricate jaali screens, thikri mosaic and the craftsmanship of local artisans. The result is a contemporary expression of the region's regal legacy, complemented by the timeless elegance and highly personalised service synonymous with Raffles.
Fairmont Mumbai has been awarded one MICHELIN Key for the first time, marking an important milestone for the hotel and recognising its distinctive approach to luxury hospitality. The property brings a different expression of luxury to the portfolio, combining the grandeur of the Fairmont brand with the timeless spirit of Mumbai. Located adjacent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and within easy reach of the city's key business hubs, the hotel draws inspiration from the glamour of the 1920s and Mumbai's Art Deco heritage. An experiential landmark and social epicentre, the property features 446 rooms and suites and 75,000 sq. ft. of event space.
Mr. Amitabh Rai, Chief Operating Officer, Luxury, Accor India & South Asia, said, "The MICHELIN Key recognition is a tremendous acknowledgement of the memorable experiences our luxury hotels create every day. Raffles Udaipur and Raffles Jaipur bring together a strong sense of place, exceptional craftsmanship and deeply personalised hospitality, while Fairmont Mumbai represents a contemporary expression of luxury shaped by the energy and character of the city. Across these properties, we remain focused on creating seamless stays where every detail is thoughtfully anticipated and every interaction feels effortless. What connects these hotels is our belief that true luxury goes beyond beautiful spaces; it is about the people, the details and the experiences that stay with a guest long after they leave. We are incredibly proud of the teams behind these hotels and the passion they bring to creating memorable and meaningful stays."
The recognition further reinforces Accor's commitment to growing a differentiated luxury portfolio in India, with brands and properties that are rooted in their destinations while delivering globally recognised standards of hospitality.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
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