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Hitek Computer School Accelerates Quality Assurance Education Through Integration With Katalon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vancouver, BC - Hitek Computer School today announced the integration of Katalon Studio into its software testing curriculum, offering students direct access to an industry-leading automation platform to build career-ready skills for today's fast-evolving tech landscape.
The initiative bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world execution. By embedding Katalon Studio into its coursework, Hitek enables students to master automated testing and quality management in environments that mirror modern software engineering workflows.
Katalon Studio is an all-in-one test automation tool equipped with built-in AI assistance and self-healing capabilities. Its seamless support across web, mobile, and API applications, combined with robust analytics and reporting, allows students to explore every facet of modern software quality assurance.
For Hitek Computer School, integrating Katalon represents a natural evolution of its career-focused curriculum, which encompasses software testing methodologies, test automation, test management, and practical internship programs.
“Students learn most effectively when applying concepts directly to real-world scenarios,” said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School.“Our goal isn't just to explain how testing works in theory, but to immerse students in the tools, technologies, and practices they will encounter on the job. Integrating Katalon into our curriculum ensures our graduates hit the ground running with relevant, highly sought-after skills.”
Hitek Computer School continuously updates its programs to align with emerging industry standards. Through this collaboration with Katalon, Hitek reinforces its commitment to graduating tech professionals equipped with strong problem-solving mindsets, technical precision, and practical expertise.
Learn more about Hitek's software testing programs at hitekschool
About Hitek Computer School
Established in 2006, Hitek Computer School provides comprehensive, online Software Quality Assurance and Testing training to students globally. Catering to both newcomers entering the IT field and experienced professionals aiming to upgrade their skills, Hitek combines rigorous academic training, resume preparation, and practical internship opportunities to transition students into successful tech careers.
Media Contact:
Hitek Computer School
Phone: +1 (800) 604-0254
Email:...
Web: hitekschool
The initiative bridges the gap between academic theory and real-world execution. By embedding Katalon Studio into its coursework, Hitek enables students to master automated testing and quality management in environments that mirror modern software engineering workflows.
Katalon Studio is an all-in-one test automation tool equipped with built-in AI assistance and self-healing capabilities. Its seamless support across web, mobile, and API applications, combined with robust analytics and reporting, allows students to explore every facet of modern software quality assurance.
For Hitek Computer School, integrating Katalon represents a natural evolution of its career-focused curriculum, which encompasses software testing methodologies, test automation, test management, and practical internship programs.
“Students learn most effectively when applying concepts directly to real-world scenarios,” said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School.“Our goal isn't just to explain how testing works in theory, but to immerse students in the tools, technologies, and practices they will encounter on the job. Integrating Katalon into our curriculum ensures our graduates hit the ground running with relevant, highly sought-after skills.”
Hitek Computer School continuously updates its programs to align with emerging industry standards. Through this collaboration with Katalon, Hitek reinforces its commitment to graduating tech professionals equipped with strong problem-solving mindsets, technical precision, and practical expertise.
Learn more about Hitek's software testing programs at hitekschool
About Hitek Computer School
Established in 2006, Hitek Computer School provides comprehensive, online Software Quality Assurance and Testing training to students globally. Catering to both newcomers entering the IT field and experienced professionals aiming to upgrade their skills, Hitek combines rigorous academic training, resume preparation, and practical internship opportunities to transition students into successful tech careers.
Media Contact:
Hitek Computer School
Phone: +1 (800) 604-0254
Email:...
Web: hitekschool
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