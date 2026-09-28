Toobit Confirms Booth PB1-41 For TOKEN2049 Singapore

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today confirms booth PB1-41 as its updated location for TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, where it will participate as a Platinum Sponsor on October 7–8 at Marina Bay Sands.

Throughout the two-day conference, attendees can visit Toobit at booth PB1-41 to learn more about the exchange's latest developments across crypto trading, TradFi, on-chain access, and automated tools. The booth will also feature interactive activities and event-exclusive giveaways.

TOKEN2049 Singapore brings together participants from across the global crypto and Web3 industry. Its 2025 edition welcomed 25,000 attendees from more than 160 countries, representing over 7,000 companies, alongside 300+ speakers and 500+ exhibitors.

Ahead of the conference, Toobit will co-host The Blue Party with Coin Bureau on October 6. The event will bring together industry peers for drinks, music, and conversation before TOKEN2049 begins. Capacity is limited, and registration is subject to approval.

More information about Toobit's TOKEN2049 Singapore presence, including details on The Blue Party, is available on the Toobit event page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides AI trading tools and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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