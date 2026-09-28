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57/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback


2026-09-28 03:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 September 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 57/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Total beginning 513,184 99.83 51,231,899
21 September 2026 4,300 105.53 453,779
22 September 2026 4,200 106.06 445,452
23 September 2026 3,800 103.87 394,706
24 September 2026 3,400 102.99 350,166
25 September 2026 3,300 103.08 340,164
Accumulated 532,184 100.00 53,216,166


A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: .

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 2.7% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 798,600 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 4.0% of the share capital.


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director,..., +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.
Learn more at trifork.com.




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  • CA_57_2026_Buyback

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