Thermo Fisher Scientific And Evosep Enter Reseller Agreement For Evosep Eno

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer the Evosep Eno separation platform to customers, expanding access to standardized, high-throughput proteomics workflows

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvosepTM, a global leader in standardized proteomics solutions, today announced a reseller agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science. Through this agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific will offer the Evosep EnoTM separation platform as part of its portfolio of mass spectrometry solutions, providing researchers with streamlined access to next-generation LC-MS based proteomics workflows.

The agreement combines Thermo Fisher Scientific's global commercial reach and industry-leading mass spectrometry instruments with Evosep's innovative separation technology, enabling laboratories around the world to implement robust, scalable, and highly reproducible proteomics workflows.

The Evosep Eno platform was developed to address the growing need for standardized proteomics in research, drug discovery, and clinical applications. By delivering exceptional robustness, ease of use, and throughput, Evosep Eno helps laboratories generate high-quality data at scale while minimizing operational complexity.

Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep, commented:

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Thermo Fisher Scientific through this reseller agreement. Thermo Fisher's global commercial organization and deep expertise in mass spectrometry for proteomics make them an ideal partner to expand access to Evosep Eno. Together, we are making it easier for researchers to implement standardized proteomics workflows that deliver robust and reproducible results at scale.”

Through the reseller agreement, customers will be able to purchase Evosep Eno directly through Thermo Fisher Scientific, creating a seamless customer experience and enabling tighter integration between Evosep's workflow solutions and Thermo Fisher's mass spectrometry ecosystem.

Key benefits for customers include:



Standardized and Reproducible Proteomics: Evosep Eno is designed to enable highly standardized separations across laboratories, instruments, and operators, supporting reproducible results and reliable large-scale studies.

High Throughput Without Compromise: The platform delivers industry-leading throughput while maintaining data quality, helping researchers process more samples and accelerate scientific discovery.

Streamlined Workflow Integration; Combined with Thermo Scientific mass spectrometry solutions, Evosep Eno offers an integrated workflow that simplifies implementation and operation in both research and translational laboratories. Scalability for Emerging Applications: The platform supports a broad range of applications, including large population studies, biomarker discovery, drug development, and future clinical proteomics initiatives.



The reseller agreement represents an important step in expanding access to scalable proteomics technologies and reflects both companies' commitment to advancing life science research through innovation, standardization, and operational excellence.

Evosep will be at Booth #220 during the HUPO 2026 conference. Members of the media are invited to a discussion on the future of proteomics workflows.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail ..., or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today's alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com.

The Evosep Eno is classified as General Laboratory Equipment. Evosep and Evotip are registered trademarks of Evosep in the US.









Figure One: The new Evosep Eno from Evosep will set the stage for next generation LC-MS based proteomics

Media Contact Information:

Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at