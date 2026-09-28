Autovrse Launches AI Platform Cutting VR Training Development Time By Up To 93%

Go from Prompt to Playable VR in Minutes

New AI-powered platform turns SOPs and training requirements into headset-ready VR modules - cutting custom development time by up to 93%

- Ashwin Jaishanker, Co-founder & CEO, AutoVRseNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building virtual-reality training has traditionally meant months of scripting, modelling and custom Unity development. This put it out of reach for all but the largest industrial firms. However, AutoVRse, an AI-powered immersive-technology company, says that era is over. Its platform, VRseBuilder, converts an SOP, process document or training goal into a working VR module using AI-powered authoring, no-code customisation, and MCP-connected Unity control, with no need to build every experience from scratch.The proposition is simple: go from prompt to playable VR, in minutes.Feed VRseBuilder an SOP or training objective, and its AI; connected directly to the Unity CLI via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI assistants interact directly with software tools; assembles scenes, GameObjects and builds using a proven, modular design system. Teams can then review the module in VR and adjust scenarios and interactions themselves, no code required.Organisations with an existing Unity workflow can go further still: because VRseBuilder is MCP-compatible, teams can connect Claude, Cursor, or any other MCP client directly to the Unity Editor, giving AI assistants the ability to manage scenes, GameObjects, components and builds without leaving their existing tools. AutoVRse says this approach cuts custom VR development time by up to 93%, based on the company's analysis of client project timelines.The platform is built around four core modules. VRsebuilder MCP connects Claude, Cursor, or any other MCP client directly to the Unity Editor, giving AI assistants control over scene assembly and builds. VRsebuilder SDK provides no-code editing of scenarios, interactions and workflows, so teams can refine a module without a developer. Pulse delivers VR-native analytics on learner performance, tracking outcomes rather than just completions. And Fleet manages devices and content across locations, letting enterprises deploy and update training at scale.The impact is already visible at scale. UltraTech Cement, with a 65,000-strong workforce, built more than 40 training modules on the platform. "It helped our workers gain hands-on experience in a risk-free environment," said Surya Narayan Pandey, General Manager, Safety. JSW Group deployed its first safety module in just ten days, citing the platform's multi-language and hand-tracking support. Tata AutoComp has also used it to accelerate 3D product visualisation and recreate complex factory assembly processes.VRseBuilder is available now, with a free trial open to organisations building industrial, safety, technical or workforce training programmes.About AutoVRse:AutoVRse builds AI-powered tools for creating, customising, testing and deploying enterprise VR training, field assistance and product demonstration. Its latest platform, VRseBuilder, turns SOPs, training requirements and ideas into headset-ready VR modules; without the need for a full in-house development team.

Ashwin Jaishanker, Co-founder & CEO,

AutoVRse

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AutoVRse launches AI platform cutting VR training development time by up to 93% News Provided By TDW TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED September 28, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.